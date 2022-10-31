Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.17) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 472.39.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.