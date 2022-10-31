Barclays Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Underweight

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $274.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.