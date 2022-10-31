Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $759,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.