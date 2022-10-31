Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96.
Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
