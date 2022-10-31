Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.