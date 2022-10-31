Barry H. Evans Sells 5,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.