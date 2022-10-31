Barry H. Evans Sells 5,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.58.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Featured Stories
