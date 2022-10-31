Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

BAX stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

