Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,282 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

