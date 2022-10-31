Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

