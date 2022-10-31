Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 486,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $720,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

POR opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

