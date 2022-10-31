Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.73 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

