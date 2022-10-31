Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $801,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $229.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

