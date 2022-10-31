Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $5,499,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 46,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 691.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $235.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,773. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.