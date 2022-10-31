Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $147.53 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $147.53 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.29 or 0.07712316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00089346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

