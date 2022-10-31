Ben Laurance Purchases 314,096 Shares of Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance bought 314,096 shares of Axiom Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$22,300.82 ($15,594.98).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Ben Laurance purchased 2,123 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$116.77 ($81.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Axiom Properties Company Profile

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, hotel, carparking, hotel, and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

