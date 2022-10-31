Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,259 shares of company stock worth $18,853,211 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

