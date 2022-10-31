Berenberg Bank Lowers Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €105.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,666. Heineken has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.