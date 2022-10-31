Berenberg Bank Lowers Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

