Berenberg Bank Lowers Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Down 1.6 %
Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About Resolute Mining
Featured Stories
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.