Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 2,216 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $17,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 584,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,150. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

