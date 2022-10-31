Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. 387,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,501. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

