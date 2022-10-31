Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 222,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. 125,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

