Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

