Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 5,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,924. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.