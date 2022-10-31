Beta Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,681,000 after acquiring an additional 922,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

