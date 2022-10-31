Beta Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

