Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 6,626 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.48. 146,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

