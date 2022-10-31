Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 26,480 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

