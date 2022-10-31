Bfsg LLC Buys 464 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

