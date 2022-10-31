Bfsg LLC Invests $560,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $167.52 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

