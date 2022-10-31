Bfsg LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

