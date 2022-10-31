Bfsg LLC Sells 9,425 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

