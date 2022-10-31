Biconomy Trading Down 1% This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Biconomy has a market cap of $84.24 million and $4.54 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.90 or 0.31265364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

