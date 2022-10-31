Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.