Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

