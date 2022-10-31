Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Vontier by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,613,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after purchasing an additional 406,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

