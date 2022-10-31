Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 3.6% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.87. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.