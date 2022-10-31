Binance USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.39 billion and approximately $6.03 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,394,874,602 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

