Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.36. Approximately 267,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,905,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

