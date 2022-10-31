Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BTOG remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

