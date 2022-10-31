Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bit Origin Price Performance
BTOG remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.12.
Bit Origin Company Profile
