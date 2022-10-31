Bitcicoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.40 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $46.40 million and $1.66 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

