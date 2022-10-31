Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146,720.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $146,720.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00133613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00069303 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00019653 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.