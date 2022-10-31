Bitcoin SV Price Hits $47.38 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $47.38 or 0.00232164 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $910.28 million and $64.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,408.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00561562 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00049108 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,211,995 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
