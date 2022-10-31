Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 2,788,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

