Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. 2,788,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.