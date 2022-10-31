Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 507,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 135,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFY. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

