BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.15 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $63.15 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,356.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00560295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00231858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00049615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00069356 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00196578 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.