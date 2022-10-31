Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 215,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

