Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the quarter. Blueprint Medicines has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

