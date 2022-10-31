BMO Capital Markets Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $91.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

