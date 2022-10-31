BMO Capital Markets Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $95.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

