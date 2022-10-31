BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $73.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CTSH stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

