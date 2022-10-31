BNB Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $325.60 or 0.01593943 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $52.09 billion and $2.17 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,978,391 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

